Cleveland prep football player dies after drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 5:47 pm 07/23/2017 05:47pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland prep quarterback who helped lead his team to a city football championship last season has died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uVXgfc ) the mother of 17-year-old Michael Chappman has confirmed her son died Sunday at the Cleveland hospital where had had been confined since the July 6 shooting at a small Cleveland park.

The teen went to the park with a friend after leaving work that afternoon when he was shot twice from behind. No suspects have been arrested.

Chappman would have been a senior this year at John Hay High School. He earned an honorable mention for the Division III Northeast Lakes District team last season.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

