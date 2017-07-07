501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Clarendon scores career-high 27,…

Clarendon scores career-high 27, Dream beat Fever 89-68

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 9:50 pm 07/07/2017 09:50pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Layshia Clarendon scored a career-high 27 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 89-68 on Friday night.

Clarendon was 11 of 15 from the field, and had eight rebounds and six assists.

Rookie Brittney Sykes added 18 points for Atlanta (7-8), which won just its second game in the last six series meetings. Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points and Elizabeth Williams tied a season high with six blocks for the second straight game.

Clarendon scored six of Atlanta’s first eight points and equaled her career-best with 19 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Sykes made a driving layup in traffic to give Atlanta its first 20-plus point lead with 7:36 remaining.

Shenise Johnson scored 15 points, and Candice Dupree and Erica Wheeler each added 14 points for Indiana (7-9).

Indiana was outrebounded 35-26 and only made 2 of 13 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?