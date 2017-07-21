501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Christie urges Trump, Congress…

Christie urges Trump, Congress not to ban internet gambling

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:32 pm 07/21/2017 01:32pm
Share

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A close political ally of President Trump is urging him and Congress not to ban internet gambling in the United States.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a fellow Republican, signed a bill Friday calling on Trump, a former Atlantic City casino owner, and Congress not to enact a nationwide ban on internet gambling.

Online bets have helped revive Atlantic City’s struggling casino industry, which has seen five of its 12 casinos go out of business in the last three years.

Last year, backed by money won from gamblers online, Atlantic City’s casinos posted their first revenue increase in a decade.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said he wants to take a second look at a Justice Department ruling authorizing internet gambling, and several measures have been proposed but not enacted.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Consumer News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?