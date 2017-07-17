501.5
Christie says he’d smack Cuomo over ‘summer of hell’ remark

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:41 pm 07/17/2017 05:41pm
GLADSTONE, N.J. (AP) — Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he’d “smack” Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) for predicting a “summer of hell” as part of track repairs at the nation’s busiest rail station.

Christie chided Cuomo on Monday at an unrelated event in Gladstone for predicting Amtrak work at New York’s Penn Station would be a nightmare for commuters.

The first week of daytime track work wrapped up Friday. Amtrak’s chief operations officer said repairs were proceeding ahead of schedule and praised commuters for their flexibility in dealing with reduced schedules.

Cuomo last week said “it very well could have been” a summer of hell but early reports were good. Christie said the same but cautioned there are weeks of work remaining.

Cuomo hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

