501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Chicago's July Fourth weekend…

Chicago’s July Fourth weekend ends with flurry of homicides

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 8:18 pm 07/05/2017 08:18pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an eruption of gun violence after the official end of the July Fourth weekend left nearly as many people dead in a few hours as were killed between Friday afternoon and midnight Tuesday.

Police say there were 56 incidents in which people were shot, including eight homicides, from Friday evening until midnight Tuesday. But between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, another 15 incidents of people being shot occurred, including six homicides.

The shootings came as the department put more than 1,300 extra officers on the streets, which has become standard during long, warm-weather holiday weekends.

During last year’s July Fourth weekend, which was a day shorter than this year’s, 50 people were shot — three fatally.

Police say they seized 158 illegal guns this holiday weekend.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Chicago's July Fourth weekend…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News