Chicago community activist killed in weekend shooting

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 12:53 pm 07/16/2017 12:53pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a community activist who worked to fight violence was fatally shot less than a block from the offices of his nonprofit.

Police and relatives say 58-year-old William “Willie” Cooper was shot Saturday afternoon near the offices of Lilydale Outreach Workers for a Better Community.

He was the principal officer of the anti-violence group, which provides jobs to teenagers on Chicago’s South Side.

Cooper’s wife, Sherry Clark, tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2tYQt0L ) that her late husband “did a lot for the community.”

Police say Cooper was walking near a liquor store when he was shot in the back and mouth by someone in a dark-colored vehicle driving by.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Sunday that no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

