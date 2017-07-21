501.5
Chester Bennington died by hanging, coroner confirms

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 11:59 am 07/21/2017 11:59am
FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging.

Coroner’s office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

Bennington was found dead Thursday.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

A suicide note was not found.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, who became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include “In the End,” ”What I’ve Done” and “Numb.”

