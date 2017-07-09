Carousel roof catches fire at amusement park; no injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The carousel roof at the Playland amusement park in New York has caught fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Video posted on Twitter showed the area around the carousel blocked by firetrucks Sunday as crowds of people milled about in the distance. A white plume of smoke could be seen billowing over the roof as firefighters blasted water onto it.

According to the Rye, New York, amusement park’s website, the carousel was constructed in 1915 and has 66 horses and three chariots that circle a rare organ.

A Westchester county official tells the Journal News the carousel was not damaged.

Images posted on Twitter by News12 Westchester showed the fire under control after about an hour.

Playland is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of New York City.

