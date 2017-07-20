Canadian tribe opposes proposed powerline project in US

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Canadian tribe is opposing a powerline project in the U.S. saying it would accommodate a hydro-power company that has decimated a salmon fishery in Quebec that the tribe depends upon.

Members of the Pessamit Innu testified Thursday at a New Hampshire hearing on the proposed Northern Pass project, and alleged Hydro Quebec has critically damaged the fishery on the Betsiamites River.

Plans call for building a 192-mile transmission line from Pittsburg to Deerfield, New Hampshire, carrying enough Hydro-Quebec energy to southern New England markets to power about a 1.1 million homes.

Hydro Quebec denies the tribe’s allegation, saying the fishery’s decline has more to do with climate change and the tribe’s fishing practices.

State regulators are taking comments on a route for the proposed line.

