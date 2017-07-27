501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » California state prosecutor charged…

California state prosecutor charged with child porn

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 3:36 am 07/27/2017 03:36am
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California deputy attorney general has been charged in San Diego with possession of child pornography.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Raymond Joseph Liddy pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond. The attorney general’s office said Wednesday it is aware of the matter and that the 53-year-old Liddy was placed on administrative leave.

The newspaper reported that the complaint said an electronic service provider sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January that a user had uploaded an image that appeared to be child porn. A month later another provider sent a similar tip to the organization.

Local and federal authorities said they traced the activity to Liddy’s home, where a search uncovered photos on a computer and thumbdrive of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?