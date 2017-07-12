501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Building where Sanders' wife…

Building where Sanders’ wife was college president is sold

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 8:40 pm 07/12/2017 08:40pm
Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont building that housed a now-defunct college where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wife was president has been sold at auction.

The Burlington Free Press reports People’s United Bank took ownership of the former Burlington College property Wednesday for $3.1 million, about $650,000 less than the college has in debts.

Developer Eris Farrell hopes to buy the building.

Burlington College closed last year after struggling under the weight of a $10 million purchase of property and buildings from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington it made in 2010 during Jane Sanders’ presidency.

Federal investigators are looking into the finances behind the real estate deal put together by Jane Sanders.

A spokesman for Jane Sanders and the independent senator says the allegations that prompted the investigation were politically motivated attacks.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Education News Government News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?