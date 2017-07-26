Bridge on a barge: Old span dismantled, shipped down creek

NEW YORK (AP) — Now there’s something you don’t see often: a bridge on a barge.

Workers are moving the main span of New York City’s old Kosciuszko (kuh-SHOOS’-koh) Bridge down Newtown Creek to the East River.

The slow process started Tuesday and is continuing Wednesday. Crews used cables to lower the 300-foot (91-meter) span onto two barges. The steel will be recycled as scrap metal.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt opened the original structure in 1939.

The new bridge spanning Brooklyn and Queens opened to traffic in April. A second span will be completed in 2020.

This story has been corrected to show the length of the span is 300 feet, not 125 feet.

