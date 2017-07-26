501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Boy, 4, dies from…

Boy, 4, dies from injuries in accident that killed mom, baby

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 11:20 am 07/26/2017 11:20am
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A 4-year-old central Illinois boy has died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident that killed his pregnant mother and 18-month old brother.

Will County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer says Weston Schmidt was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Weston and his 6-year-old brother were put into medically induced comas after the crash Tuesday in Beecher, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Chicago.

The other boy remains in a coma in critical condition.

Hoffmeyer says the driver of the pickup truck that slammed into a car driven by 29-year-old Lisa Schmidt was issued a traffic citation.

She says investigators trying to determine if the driver should face charges will examine his cellphone to see if he was texting when the crash occurred. The driver’s name hasn’t been released. Hoffmeyer says he remains hospitalized after suffering a fractured wrist, shoulder and ankle, bruised lungs and a lacerated arm.

