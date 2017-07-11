501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Boston Holocaust memorial to…

Boston Holocaust memorial to be rededicated after vandalism

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 12:36 am 07/11/2017 12:36am
FILE- In this June 28, 2017, photo, Bill Satterlund, facilities manager for Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Boston, begins to pick-up broken glass from one of the Holocaust Memorial's glass panels shattered in Boston. The repaired Boston Holocaust memorial is being rededicated Tuesday, July 11, after it was vandalized last month. Authorities say James Isaac threw a rock through a glass panel at the memorial June 28. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A repaired Boston Holocaust memorial is being rededicated after it was vandalized last month.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, clergy and Holocaust survivors will gather at the New England Holocaust Memorial at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the ceremony.

Authorities say James Isaac threw a rock through a glass panel at the memorial June 28. Prosecutors say the Boston man smashed the roughly 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter) panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16.5-meter) towers. He was arrested.

The glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

Topics:
Latest News National News
