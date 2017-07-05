Bond set for man accused of supporting Islamic State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has set bond for a North Carolina man accused of lying to authorities about wanting to fly to Syria to support the Islamic State group.

Online records indicate Alexander Samuel Smith remained jailed Wednesday after bond was set at $25,000. WBTV reports (http://bit.ly/2tSol1Z ) if Smith posts bond, the court would require GPS monitoring and make him surrender his passport and stay in North Carolina.

Smith, 29, pleaded not guilty to two charges of making false statements to the government. Defense attorney Kevin Tate emailed that Smith asserts his innocence.

The indictment says Smith communicated with an FBI confidential source who identified himself as an Islamic State representative. It says Smith discussed obtaining an airline ticket for someone else and wanting to travel to Syria himself.