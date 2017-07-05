501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Bond set for man…

Bond set for man accused of supporting Islamic State

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 7:53 pm 07/05/2017 07:53pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has set bond for a North Carolina man accused of lying to authorities about wanting to fly to Syria to support the Islamic State group.

Online records indicate Alexander Samuel Smith remained jailed Wednesday after bond was set at $25,000. WBTV reports (http://bit.ly/2tSol1Z ) if Smith posts bond, the court would require GPS monitoring and make him surrender his passport and stay in North Carolina.

Smith, 29, pleaded not guilty to two charges of making false statements to the government. Defense attorney Kevin Tate emailed that Smith asserts his innocence.

The indictment says Smith communicated with an FBI confidential source who identified himself as an Islamic State representative. It says Smith discussed obtaining an airline ticket for someone else and wanting to travel to Syria himself.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Bond set for man…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News