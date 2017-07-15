501.5
Bomb squad dismantles grenades bought to police headquarters

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 7:38 pm 07/15/2017 07:38pm
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — The headquarters of a police department in Northern California was evacuated and briefly shut down Saturday while a bomb squad took apart grenades brought into the lobby by a citizen looking to dispose of them.

Sunnyvale Police Department spokesman Capt. Shawn Ahearn says the citizen, who was not identified, found ammunition and grenades in their garage and brought them to the police building.

Ahearn says the department’s headquarters was closed for about two hours while bomb experts removed the ammunition and grenades, cleared the building and dismantled the grenades.

The department says people who come across explosives should not touch them and call 911.

