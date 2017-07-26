501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Boeing beats 2Q profit forecasts

Boeing beats 2Q profit forecasts

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 8:03 am 07/26/2017 08:03am
Share
In this Monday, June 12, 2017, photo, a U.S. flag is displayed above a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash. The Boeing Co. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting second-quarter net income of $1.76 billion, after suffering a loss a year earlier.

The Chicago company had net income of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.55 per share, blowing past the per-share forecast of $2.32 from industry analysts, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $22.74 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10 per share, with revenue of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

Shares of Boeing Co. have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

_____

Keywords: Boeing, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?