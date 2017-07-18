501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Bodyguard's gun linked to…

Bodyguard’s gun linked to shooting at rapper’s Arkansas show

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 8:57 pm 07/18/2017 08:57pm
Share
FILE- This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. A bodyguard has been charged with illegally providing a firearm to the rapper and convicted felon, Hampton, who was performing when gunfire broke out at an Arkansas nightclub, while federal officials say one of the guard's guns matched a shell casing found at the scene. No one has been charged in the July 1 shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, which left more than two dozen people injured. (Jefferson County Sheriff via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bodyguard has been charged with illegally providing a firearm to the rapper who was performing when gunfire broke out at an Arkansas nightclub, while federal officials say one of the guard’s guns matched a shell casing found at the scene.

No one has been charged in the July 1 shooting at Little Rock’s Power Ultra Lounge, which left 28 people injured. Kentrell Gwynn was in Little Rock federal court Tuesday on a preliminary charge of providing a firearm to Ricky Hampton, a Memphis, Tennessee, rapper and convicted felon who performs as Finese2Tymes.

Gwynn is also accused of providing armed security to a convicted felon and conspiracy. Gwynn told a federal agent he was armed that night but did not shoot at anyone.

Hampton appeared in federal court Tuesday on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?