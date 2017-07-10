501.5
Body of man found in Hawaii volcano after apparent fall

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 6:43 pm 07/10/2017 06:43pm
FILE - This Sept. 1, 2015 file photo shows volcanic gas rising from the lava lake in Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island. A 38-year-old man has died on Kilauea volcano. Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane said Monday, July 10, 2017 that the man was found on the caldera floor about 250 feet below Crater Rim Trail. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A 38-year-old man has died on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane said Monday that the man was found on the caldera floor about 250 feet below Crater Rim Trail.

Two hikers found a backpack on the trail Saturday and alerted officials. Rangers began looking for the owner Saturday night, but the search was suspended because of dangerous conditions. The body was found Sunday morning by rangers searching by helicopter.

Ferracane said it is believed the man died from a fall, but an investigation is ongoing.

The area is open to visitors, but officials encourage hikers to stay on marked trails. The site does not have an active lava flow, though Kilauea is erupting.

Since 1990, four people have died from falls around the crater rim.

