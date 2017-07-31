501.5
Father of North Carolina kidnapping suspect arrested

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 11:27 am 07/31/2017 11:27am
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of a man who eluded police for six days in the western North Carolina mountains has been arrested on accessory kidnapping charges.

Henderson County sheriff’s spokeswoman Allison Nock said in a news release that 65-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe of Burnsville was arrested early Monday and accused of helping his son avoid arrest on a kidnapping charge.

Phillip Michael Stroupe II was arrested Thursday while driving a pickup belonging to 68-year-old Thomas Bryson of Mills River. Bryson’s body was found in a corn field in Arden on Sunday night. There is no word on how he died.

The elder Stroupe was being held in the Henderson County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Henderson Sheriff Charles McDonald says Stroupe II likely will face murder charges.

