Bob Brady runs Philadelphia Democrats amid run of corruption

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Veteran congressman Bob Brady has spent 30 years running Philadelphia’s Democratic machine, watching a string of local party leaders go to prison.

A Justice Department memo in a brewing criminal case hints at how he wields power.

A plea memo unsealed this week says Brady’s camp paid a Democratic challenger $90,000 to quit the race in 2012. And they say Brady tried to “influence” a witness in the active criminal probe.

Carolyn Cavaness, an aide to the challenger, has pleaded guilty to concealing the payments on campaign finance reports. Brady lawyer James Eisenhower says the congressman did nothing wrong.

The convicted city Democrats include 11-term congressman Chaka (SHAH’-kuh) Fattah, two-term District Attorney Seth Williams and former state Sen. Vince Fumo.

Eisenhower says Brady isn’t to blame for the lapses.

