Boat captain leaps into sea to save crew after capsizing

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 3:46 pm 07/25/2017 03:46pm
In this still image from video taken on Monday, July 24, 2017, by the Coast Guard, the captain of the fishing vessel Grayling, left, rescues one of his crewmen after the vessel capsized in the Kupreanof Strait near Raspberry Island, Alaska,. The captain jumped into cold, choppy waters to save two of his crew members after their vessel capsized off the Alaska coast. (William Colclough/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fishing boat captain jumped into cold, choppy waters to save two of his crew members after their vessel capsized off the Alaska coast.

Coast Guard video of one of the rescues shows the captain in an orange life vest swimming to a man struggling to stay afloat and pulling him to an awaiting boat.

The Coast Guard says the captain of the Grayling leapt into 47-degree water during Monday’s ordeal.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough (COHL-claw) says the captain administered CPR to one of the crew, who was evacuated for medical treatment. A fourth crew member was rescued by another boat.

It’s not yet known why the boat capsized. There were 17 mph winds and 5-foot seas at the time.

None of the crew’s names have been released.

