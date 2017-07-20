501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Stranger…

‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Stranger Things’ bring VR to Comic-Con

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:32 pm 07/20/2017 04:32pm
Share
This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.” Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday. (AP Photo/Sandy Cohen)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Comic-Con visitors are getting more than an early look at anticipated movies and shows. They’re going inside them with virtual reality.

The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.”

The “Blade Runner 2049” experience happens inside a replicated set from the film. Guests sit in theater-style chairs that move and shake as a Spinner ship “flies” through the city. For “Stranger Things,” guests stand and move through Will’s house, following lights and the sound of his voice.

Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?