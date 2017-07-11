501.5
Black teenager says California police wrongly roughed her up

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 8:31 pm 07/11/2017 08:31pm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black teenager who says she was roughed up by Bakersfield police had been mistaken for a bigger, bald man who’d reportedly threatened people with a machete.

Tatyana Hargrove’s video account was posted on Facebook by the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, which contends race played a role in the June 18 incident.

The 19-year-old says she was punched in the mouth and bitten by a police dog after an officer confronted her at gunpoint.

She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

A police report obtained by the Bakersfield Californian (http://bit.ly/2ufgL1P ) says officers thought Hargrove was male and was dressed like the machete-wielding suspect, a 170-pound, 5-foot-10 man who was later arrested.

Hargrove is 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds.

Police say appropriate force was used.

