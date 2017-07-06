Bereaved parents of slain US soldier attend trial in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The father of one of the three U.S. military trainers shot dead at a Jordanian air base in November says he will honor any decision made by the military court trying the alleged killer, but that no punishment can compensate for the loss of his son.

Charles and Cynthia Lewellen, the parents of 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen of Kirksville, Missouri, attended court hearings this week. They said on Thursday they’ll stay on in Jordan until the verdict.

A Jordanian soldier who opened fire on the U.S. convoy has pleaded “not guilty” to murder charges. The judge has said the defendant wasn’t linked to terrorist groups.

Jordan, a U.S. military ally, initially said the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.

