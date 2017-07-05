501.5

Bear breaks in to house, hunts for food as owner sleeps

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 8:04 pm 07/05/2017 08:04pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A bear that broke in to a Colorado home and tore through the place looking for food as the owner slept upstairs has been killed by wildlife officers.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the bear spent six hours trashing the kitchen. Surveillance video shows the bear standing up on its hind legs and opening the refrigerator door with ease.

An officer shot the animal after it left the property Tuesday and then charged back toward it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they believe it’s the same bear that ate ice cream and M&Ms it snatched from a home in June.

They also believe it’s the bear that trapped a woman inside her vehicle a few days later while it prowled around her garage.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

