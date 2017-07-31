501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 14 .641
Aberdeen (Orioles) 22 17 .564 3
Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 21 .462 7
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 27 .308 13
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 15 .615
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 15 .605 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 16 .568 2
State College (Cardinals) 21 17 .553
Auburn (Nationals) 15 24 .385 9
Batavia (Marlins) 13 25 .342 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 22 17 .564
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528
Tri-City (Astros) 17 21 .447
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 22 .421

___

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, ppd.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

State College at West Virginia, TBD

State College at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

