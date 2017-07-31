BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|22
|17
|.564
|3
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|27
|.308
|13
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|24
|.385
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|13
|25
|.342
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|17
|.528
|1½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|17
|21
|.447
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|22
|.421
|5½
___
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, ppd.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, TBD
State College at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
