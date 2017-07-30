BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
July 30, 2017
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 13 .658
Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 17 .553 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 21 .447 8
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 26 .316 13
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 14 .622
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 15 .605 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 16 .556
State College (Cardinals) 20 17 .541 3
Auburn (Nationals) 15 23 .395
Batavia (Marlins) 13 24 .351 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 21 17 .553
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528 1
Tri-City (Astros) 17 20 .459
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 22 .421 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Connecticut 6, Lowell 5

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

