BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|26
|.316
|13
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|State College (Cardinals)
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|23
|.395
|8½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|13
|24
|.351
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|17
|20
|.459
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|22
|.421
|5
___
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Connecticut 6, Lowell 5
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
