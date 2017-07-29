501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 24 13 .649
Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 16 .568 3
Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 21 .432 8
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 26 .316 12½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 14 .622
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 14 .622
State College (Cardinals) 20 16 .556
Williamsport (Phillies) 19 16 .543 3
Auburn (Nationals) 15 23 .395
Batavia (Marlins) 12 24 .333 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 20 17 .541
Connecticut (Tigers) 18 16 .529 ½
Tri-City (Astros) 17 19 .472
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 21 .432 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 1

Lowell 10, Brooklyn 7

Auburn 3, West Virginia 1

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

