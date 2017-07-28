BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|25
|.324
|12
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|14
|.611
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|20
|15
|.571
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|19
|15
|.559
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|13
|23
|.361
|10½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|24
|.314
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|17
|19
|.472
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|15
|21
|.417
|4½
___
Lowell 3, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings
Tri-City 3, Staten Island 2
West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, ppd.
Batavia 4, State College 3
Connecticut 3, Vermont 2
Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
