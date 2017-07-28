BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 9:46 am 07/28/2017 09:46am
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 24 12 .667
Aberdeen (Orioles) 20 16 .556 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 20 .444 8
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 24 .333 12
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 12 .657
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 14 .611
State College (Cardinals) 20 15 .571 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 19 15 .559
Auburn (Nationals) 13 23 .361 10½
Batavia (Marlins) 11 24 .314 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 20 16 .556
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 16 .515
Tri-City (Astros) 16 19 .457
Lowell (Red Sox) 14 21 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

