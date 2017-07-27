BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 24 11 .686 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 16 .543 5 Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 19 .457 8 Brooklyn (Mets) 12 24 .333 12½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 23 12 .657 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 14 .600 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 19 14 .576 3 State College (Cardinals) 19 15 .559 3½ Auburn (Nationals) 13 23 .361 10½ Batavia (Marlins) 11 23 .324 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 20 16 .556 — Connecticut (Tigers) 17 16 .515 1½ Tri-City (Astros) 15 19 .441 4 Lowell (Red Sox) 14 21 .400 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 0

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia 2, Auburn 1

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut 7, Vermont 1

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 8:02 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

