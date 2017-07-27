BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 24 11 .686 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 15 .559 4½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 19 .441 8½ Brooklyn (Mets) 12 23 .343 12 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 22 12 .647 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 14 .600 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 19 14 .576 2½ State College (Cardinals) 19 15 .559 3 Auburn (Nationals) 13 22 .371 9½ Batavia (Marlins) 11 23 .324 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 20 15 .571 — Connecticut (Tigers) 16 16 .500 2½ Tri-City (Astros) 15 19 .441 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 13 21 .382 6½

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, TBD

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

