501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 11:02 pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 24 11 .686
Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 15 .559
Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 19 .441
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 23 .343 12
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 12 .647
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 14 .600
Williamsport (Phillies) 19 14 .576
State College (Cardinals) 19 15 .559 3
Auburn (Nationals) 13 22 .371
Batavia (Marlins) 11 23 .324 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 20 15 .571
Connecticut (Tigers) 16 16 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 15 19 .441
Lowell (Red Sox) 13 21 .382

___

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 2, Lowell 1

Vermont 11, Tri-City 3

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Auburn 4, Williamsport 1

West Virginia 14, Batavia 4

Connecticut 7, Hudson Valley 6, 11 innings

State College 3, Mahoning Valley 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, TBD

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.




