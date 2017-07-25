BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|19
|15
|.559
|4½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|15
|19
|.441
|8½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|23
|.343
|12
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|21
|14
|.600
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|23
|.324
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|15
|19
|.441
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|13
|21
|.382
|6½
___
Staten Island 2, Lowell 1
Vermont 11, Tri-City 3
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3
Auburn 4, Williamsport 1
West Virginia 14, Batavia 4
Connecticut 7, Hudson Valley 6, 11 innings
State College 3, Mahoning Valley 2
No games scheduled
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, TBD
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
