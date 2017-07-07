BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 7:02 pm 07/07/2017 07:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 13 2 .867
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 6 .600 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 10 .375
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 12 .250
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 6 .647
State College (Cardinals) 10 7 .588 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 7 .588 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 9 .471 3
Batavia (Marlins) 7 10 .412 4
Auburn (Nationals) 5 12 .294 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 10 6 .625
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 7 .563 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 6 10 .375 4
Tri-City (Astros) 6 10 .375 4

___

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, TBD

Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

