BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|9
|6
|.600
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|10
|.375
|7½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Auburn (Nationals)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|Tri-City (Astros)
|6
|10
|.375
|4
___
Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, TBD
Auburn at State College, 12 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
