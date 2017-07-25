BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 25, 2017
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 11 .676
Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 15 .545
Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 18 .455
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 22 .353 11
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 21 12 .636
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 13 .618 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 19 13 .594
State College (Cardinals) 18 15 .545 3
Auburn (Nationals) 12 22 .353
Batavia (Marlins) 11 22 .333 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 19 15 .559
Connecticut (Tigers) 15 16 .484
Tri-City (Astros) 15 18 .455
Lowell (Red Sox) 13 20 .394

___

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley 5, Connecticut 3

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 3, 11 innings

Lowell 3, Staten Island 2, 12 innings

Tri-City 9, Vermont 1

Williamsport 12, Auburn 4

West Virginia 3, Batavia 2

Mahoning Valley 5, State College 1

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Latest News National News Sports
