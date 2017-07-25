BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 23 11 .676 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 15 .545 4½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 18 .455 7½ Brooklyn (Mets) 12 22 .353 11 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 21 12 .636 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 13 .618 ½ Williamsport (Phillies) 19 13 .594 1½ State College (Cardinals) 18 15 .545 3 Auburn (Nationals) 12 22 .353 9½ Batavia (Marlins) 11 22 .333 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 19 15 .559 — Connecticut (Tigers) 15 16 .484 2½ Tri-City (Astros) 15 18 .455 3½ Lowell (Red Sox) 13 20 .394 5½

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley 5, Connecticut 3

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 3, 11 innings

Lowell 3, Staten Island 2, 12 innings

Tri-City 9, Vermont 1

Williamsport 12, Auburn 4

West Virginia 3, Batavia 2

Mahoning Valley 5, State College 1

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

