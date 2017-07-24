BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|18
|14
|.563
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|15
|18
|.455
|7½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|22
|.333
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|15
|16
|.484
|2½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|15
|18
|.455
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|13
|20
|.394
|5½
___
Hudson Valley 5, Connecticut 3
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Lowell 3, Staten Island 2, 12 innings
Tri-City 9, Vermont 1
Williamsport 12, Auburn 4
West Virginia 3, Batavia 2
Mahoning Valley 5, State College 1
Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
