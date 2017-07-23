BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 10:32 pm 07/23/2017 10:32pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 10 .697
Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 14 .563
Hudson Valley (Rays) 14 18 .438
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 22 .333 12
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 20 12 .625
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 20 13 .606 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 18 13 .581
State College (Cardinals) 18 14 .563 2
Auburn (Nationals) 12 21 .364
Batavia (Marlins) 11 21 .344 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 19 14 .576
Connecticut (Tigers) 15 15 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 14 18 .438
Lowell (Red Sox) 12 20 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 7

Staten Island 4, Lowell 1

West Virginia 7, Batavia 2

Tri-City 5, Vermont 4

Auburn 7, Williamsport 4, 10 innings

State College 5, Mahoning Valley 1

Hudson Valley 11, Connecticut 4

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

