BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|18
|14
|.563
|4½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|14
|18
|.438
|8½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|22
|.333
|12
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|18
|14
|.563
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|12
|21
|.364
|8½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|21
|.344
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|14
|18
|.438
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
___
Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 7
Staten Island 4, Lowell 1
West Virginia 7, Batavia 2
Tri-City 5, Vermont 4
Auburn 7, Williamsport 4, 10 innings
State College 5, Mahoning Valley 1
Hudson Valley 11, Connecticut 4
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
