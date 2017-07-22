BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
July 22, 2017
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 10 .677
Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 13 .567
Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 17 .433
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 20 .355 10
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 12 .613
West Virginia (Pirates) 19 12 .613
Williamsport (Phillies) 17 12 .586 1
State College (Cardinals) 17 14 .548 2
Batavia (Marlins) 11 19 .367
Auburn (Nationals) 11 20 .355 8
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 18 13 .581
Connecticut (Tigers) 14 14 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 12 18 .400
Lowell (Red Sox) 12 18 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

