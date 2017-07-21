BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|13
|17
|.433
|7½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|20
|.355
|10
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|17
|13
|.567
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|19
|.367
|7½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|11
|20
|.355
|8
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|12
|18
|.400
|5½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|12
|18
|.400
|5½
___
Tri-City 8, Lowell 1
Staten Island 5, Hudson Valley 2
Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 6
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont 4, Aberdeen 1
Williamsport 5, Batavia 2
Mahoning Valley 5, Auburn 4
Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
