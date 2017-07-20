501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 20 10 .667
Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 12 .586
Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 16 .448
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 20 .310 10½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 18 12 .600
West Virginia (Pirates) 18 12 .600
Williamsport (Phillies) 16 12 .571 1
State College (Cardinals) 17 13 .567 1
Batavia (Marlins) 11 18 .379
Auburn (Nationals) 11 19 .367 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 17 13 .567
Connecticut (Tigers) 14 12 .538 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 12 17 .414
Tri-City (Astros) 11 18 .379

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell 3, Tri-City 1

Hudson Valley 9, Staten Island 2

Mahoning Valley 3, Auburn 1

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 8, State College 2

Aberdeen 3, Vermont 2

Williamsport 5, Batavia 4

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

