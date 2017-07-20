BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|20
|.310
|10½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|18
|.379
|6½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|12
|17
|.414
|4½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|11
|18
|.379
|5½
___
Lowell 3, Tri-City 1
Hudson Valley 9, Staten Island 2
Mahoning Valley 3, Auburn 1
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia 8, State College 2
Aberdeen 3, Vermont 2
Williamsport 5, Batavia 4
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
