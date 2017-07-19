501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:32 pm 07/19/2017 10:32pm
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 20 9 .690
Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 12 .571
Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 16 .429
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 20 .310 11
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 11 .607
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 17 12 .586 ½
State College (Cardinals) 17 12 .586 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 12 .556
Batavia (Marlins) 11 17 .393 6
Auburn (Nationals) 10 18 .357 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 17 12 .586
Connecticut (Tigers) 14 12 .538
Tri-City (Astros) 11 17 .393
Lowell (Red Sox) 11 17 .393

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 3, Tri-City 1

Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 3, Staten Island 1

Batavia 11, Mahoning Valley 3

Hudson Valley 7, Vermont 1

Auburn 5, West Virginia 4, 13 innings

Williamsport 11, State College 1

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?