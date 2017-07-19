BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|16
|12
|.571
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|20
|.310
|11
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Auburn (Nationals)
|10
|18
|.357
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|11
|17
|.393
|5½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|11
|17
|.393
|5½
___
Connecticut 3, Tri-City 1
Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2
Brooklyn 3, Staten Island 1
Batavia 11, Mahoning Valley 3
Hudson Valley 7, Vermont 1
Auburn 5, West Virginia 4, 13 innings
Williamsport 11, State College 1
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
