501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 9:02 pm 07/18/2017 09:02pm
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 20 7 .741
Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 12 .538
Hudson Valley (Rays) 10 16 .385
Brooklyn (Mets) 7 20 .259 13
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 11 .593
State College (Cardinals) 16 11 .593
West Virginia (Pirates) 16 11 .593
Williamsport (Phillies) 14 11 .560 1
Batavia (Marlins) 10 16 .385
Auburn (Nationals) 10 17 .370 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 17 10 .630
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 11 .542
Lowell (Red Sox) 11 15 .423
Tri-City (Astros) 10 16 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 1, Tri-City 0

State College 9, Williamsport 3

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 8:22 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?