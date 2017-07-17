BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|10
|16
|.385
|9½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|7
|20
|.259
|13
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|10
|15
|.400
|6
___
Lowell 2, Aberdeen 0
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island 5, Brooklyn 3
Mahoning Valley 11, Batavia 5
Hudson Valley 6, Vermont 5
West Virginia 4, Auburn 2
State College at Williamsport, ppd.
Aberdeen 7, Lowell 2
Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
