501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 10:02 pm 07/15/2017 10:02pm
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 7 .708
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 10 .565
Hudson Valley (Rays) 9 14 .391
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 19 .240 11½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 9 .625
State College (Cardinals) 15 10 .600 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 10 .545 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 11 .542 2
Batavia (Marlins) 10 13 .435
Auburn (Nationals) 9 15 .375 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 16 8 .667
Connecticut (Tigers) 11 11 .500 4
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 12 .455 5
Tri-City (Astros) 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

State College 12, Brooklyn 1

Auburn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 8, Connecticut 1

Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island 5, West Virginia 3, 10 innings

Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Lowell at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, TBD

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?