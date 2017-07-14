BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|18
|.250
|11
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|9
|15
|.375
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
___
State College 4, Brooklyn 3
Vermont 8, Auburn 6
Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 2
Williamsport 4, Lowell 0
Hudson Valley 8, Mahoning Valley 0
West Virginia 6, Staten Island 5
Batavia 8, Tri-City 4
State College at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Lowell at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
