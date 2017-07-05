501.5

National News

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 11:02 pm 07/05/2017 11:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 2 .857
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 6 .600
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 9 .400
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 11 .267
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 6 .625
West Virginia (Pirates) 10 6 .625
State College (Cardinals) 9 7 .563 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 8 .500 2
Batavia (Marlins) 7 9 .438 3
Auburn (Nationals) 4 12 .250 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 6 .600
Vermont (Athletics) 9 6 .600
Lowell (Red Sox) 6 10 .375
Tri-City (Astros) 5 10 .333 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 10, Tri-City 1

Auburn 9, Batavia 1

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1

Lowell 5, Aberdeen 3

Staten Island 7, Hudson Valley 5

Vermont 6, Connecticut 4

Williamsport 6, State College 3

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

