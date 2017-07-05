BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|4
|11
|.267
|8½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|5
|10
|.333
|4
___
Brooklyn 10, Tri-City 1
Auburn 9, Batavia 1
Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1
Lowell 5, Aberdeen 3
Staten Island 7, Hudson Valley 5
Vermont 6, Connecticut 4
Williamsport 6, State College 3
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.