BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 10:02 pm 07/14/2017 10:02pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 7 .708
Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 9 .571
Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 14 .364 8
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 17 .261 10½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 9 .625
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 10 .565
State College (Cardinals) 13 10 .565
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 10 .545 2
Batavia (Marlins) 9 13 .409 5
Auburn (Nationals) 9 14 .391
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 15 8 .652
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 10 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 12 .455
Tri-City (Astros) 8 14 .364

___

Friday’s Games

State College at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Auburn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 4, Lowell 0

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 6, Staten Island 5

Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

State College at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Lowell at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

