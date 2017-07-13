BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|8
|14
|.364
|8½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Tri-City (Astros)
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
___
Connecticut 2, Williamsport 1
Lowell at Batavia, cancelled
Williamsport at Connecticut, cancelled
State College 7, Tri-City 6
Vermont 5, Staten Island 1
Hudson Valley 2, West Virginia 1
Auburn 8, Aberdeen 7
Mahoning Valley 4, Brooklyn 2
State College at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Auburn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
