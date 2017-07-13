501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 10:02 pm 07/13/2017 10:02pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 5 .773
Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 8 .600 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 14 .364 9
Brooklyn (Mets) 6 17 .261 11½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 9 .609
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 10 .565 1
State College (Cardinals) 12 10 .545
Williamsport (Phillies) 11 10 .524 2
Batavia (Marlins) 9 13 .409
Auburn (Nationals) 8 14 .364
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 14 8 .636
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 10 .500 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 11 .476
Tri-City (Astros) 8 13 .381

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 2, Williamsport 1

Lowell at Batavia, cancelled

Williamsport at Connecticut, cancelled

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley 2, West Virginia 1

Aberdeen at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley 4, Brooklyn 2

Friday’s Games

State College at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Auburn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

State College at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Lowell at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

